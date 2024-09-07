Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoint leads to five arrests in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Saturday, August 31, the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), conducted a DUI sobriety checkpoint on US Highway 90 as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Labor Day Weekend campaign. The checkpoint resulted in five arrests and one criminal citation.

The checkpoint, held between NW Gwen Lake Ave and NW Ridgewood Ave, diverted westbound traffic into a screening area, where officers looked for signs of impairment. The operation ran for approximately six hours, from 7:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and a total of 1,554 vehicles passed through.

Of the five arrests, two individuals were charged with DUI. The other arrests included charges of driving with a suspended or revoked license and violation of non-residential requirements for a driver’s license. Additionally, one person received a criminal citation for driving without a valid license, and six traffic citations were issued for various violations.

“Our primary goal is to keep our community safe, and that starts with education,” said Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “It’s not just about enforcing the law; it’s about preventing tragedies before they happen.”

For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/DriveSober.

