Lake City Police Department mourning the loss of retired K9 Memnoch

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department announced in a statement that it’s mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department said that retired K9 Memnoch passed away suddenly on Thur., Nov. 2.

After serving 6 years, LCPD 305-K “Memnoch” retired and enjoyed the rest of his life with his handler, Corporal Marc Hardison, and family.

“Memnoch was a retired law enforcement partner and loyal protector of the Hardison family,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said. “We owe Memnoch a ‘thank you’ for his loyal service. He will be missed.”

Action News Jax reported on the passing of LCPD retired K9 Inca in June of this year. Inca retired in January 2019 after 6 years of service as well.

“Inca crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Inca was a retired law enforcement partner and a beloved pet to the Milligan Family,” Chief Butler said. “We, citizens and officers, owe Inca a ‘thank you’ for her loyal service.”

