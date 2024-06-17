Lake City Police find over 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine after man chases woman into police parking lot

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A woman fled into a Lake City Police parking lot after the man she has children with reportedly chased her, armed with a handgun.

The altercation began when the victim attempted to leave their home, placing their children in her vehicle.

She told police that she saw Monterrence Leonard Williamson in his Chevrolet Impala, holding a black handgun. It was reported that he had threatened the victim earlier in the day.

The victim fled from Williamson, driving into the police parking lot seeking help.

Williamson was found at his apartment and attempted to escape police. He was taken into custody.

Arrested after search Monterrence Leonard Williamson reportedly chased a woman in his car before she pulled into a police parking lot looking for help. (Lake City Police Department)

After a search warrant was issued, police found a handgun and over 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine, bags, scales, and money.

Williamson was transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

