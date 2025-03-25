Lake City police investigating suspicious death

Lake City police are working to determine the cause of death for a person found early Tuesday in a vehicle at 215 SW Home Depot Drive. Police were called to the area at around 12:17 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle, a Lake City police news release states.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the individual deceased inside the vehicle,” the news release states. “The scene was secured, and detectives responded to take over the investigation.”

The identity of the victim has not been released.

