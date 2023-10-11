Lake City Police investigation leads to second arrest in death of 12-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department has made a second arrest in the murder of 12-year-old Mariah Smith.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first broke this story on Aug. 25 when, according to police, around 9:06 p.m. a young girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound in her home. Officers and EMTs conducted first aid at the scene, but Mariah was declared dead after succumbing to her injuries.

Related Story: Child shot and killed in her home, Lake City PD says

During the investigation, LCPD followed leads which led investigators to several suspects being identified. On Mon., Aug. 28, 14-year-old Jatarious Rashad Fluellen was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Mariah.

Jatarious Rashad Fluellen II Jatarious Fluellen was arrested and charged with 1 count of murder and 2 counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting death of 12-year-old Mariah Smith. (Lake City Police Department)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said in a statement just released on Wednesday that over the last seven weeks, investigators traveled to Miami to continue interviews while processing evidence. In doing so, the department announced that a second arrest was made in the case.

On Wed., Oct. 11, Jayden Tyler Burch was taken into custody without incident and charged in the murder of Mariah.

“I am extremely pleased with the efforts put forth by investigators from the Lake City Police Department, State Attorney’s Office along with agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement who have been working this case,” Chief of Police, Gerald Butler said. “The tragic loss of Mariah has deeply impacted us all, and we continue to work diligently to identify and arrest all those involved in her murder.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

LCPD is asking that anyone with more information on this incident should contact the department at 386-752-4343. Ask for Investigator Sapp.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.