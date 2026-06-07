JSO responding to a shooting in the Pine Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax they are responding to a reported person shot in the Pine Forest neighborhood Saturday night.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Inwood Terrace as the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information regarding the incident has been made immediately available.

Action News Jax has sent a crew to the area and will bring you more on air and online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

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