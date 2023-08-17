Lake City Police is asking for assistance on locating missing girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — De’Asha Thomas has been missing since Aug. 12 according to Lake City Police Department.

Thomas was last seen around 11 a.m. in the area of Dairy Queen in Lake City.

She was wearing a T-shirt, jean shorts, and a bonnet.

She has purple light violet colored hair.

According to LCPD, she may be in a 2021 grey Nissan Altima. Where Thomas is remains unknown.

