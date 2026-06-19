Lake City police seek suspect in late-night shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Detectives with the Lake City Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred June 14, 2026.

Officers responded to the rear parking lot of Gleason Plaza, 209 NW Hutton Drive, at approximately 11:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

The police department said they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, who had applied a makeshift tourniquet before officers arrived, was transported as a trauma alert.

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Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was unable to give a detailed statement that night. During a recorded interview the next day, he identified the alleged shooter as 42-year-old Johnathan Mahorian.

Despite extensive efforts, detectives have not been able to locate him. An arrest warrant charging him with attempted murder has been issued, and Mahorian remains at large.

“Violent acts like this have no place in our community,” Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said. “Our detectives have worked tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect, and we are committed to bringing him into custody.”

Butler asks anyone who knows Mahorian’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately, and urged the public not to approach him but to call 911 if he is spotted.

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Mahorian is described as a bald, white male with brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He does not have a listed address, as the police department said he is homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the LCPD Tips Line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

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