Lake City police to set up DUI checkpoints on Memorial Day weekend

Lake City, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking to cut down on the number of impaired drivers on Memorial Day weekend by setting up DUI checkpoints.

The checkpoints will happen on Friday, May 24 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Possible locations include:

SW Bascom Norris Dr at SW Marvin Burnett Rd

NE Washington St at E Hilton Ave

1400 block of US Hwy 90 West

South Marion Ave at SW St. Margarets St.

South Main Blvd at State Road 47

State Road 247 north of Bascom Norris Dr

Officers will also be checking to see if drivers have a current license and vehicle registration.

In a news release, the agency said the goal of checkpoints is to identify and apprehend impaired drivers before they can kill or injure others.

