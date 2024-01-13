Lake City police warn residents of criminals looking for ‘easy targets’

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Multiple cars have been burglarized in front of homes and apartments in Lake City. Police are warning the community to lock their vehicle doors and not leave valuables behind.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Video surveillance footage shows three suspects dressed in hooded sweatshirts, long pants, sneakers, and backpacks checking the doors of vehicles to see if they are unlocked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Between Sun., Jan. 7 and Mon., Jan. 8 multiple reports said that wallets, ID cards, cash, credit, and debit cards were among the items stolen in front of homes and apartment complexes along SW Gandview St. and SW McFarlane Ave. Police also said one victim reported two 22LR revolvers and an AR-10 rifle were stolen.

The individuals have not been identified.

“It is imperative to ensure all vehicles, storage buildings, homes, or other items of value are locked or secured in some fashion,” Chief of Police Gerald Butler said. “Criminals are always looking for an easy target and nothing is easier than an unlocked vehicle containing valuable items.”

The department encourages citizens to create a routine, doing the same thing every time they leave their car or walk into their home.

Take all valuables out of your vehicle, even if you’re going to lock the vehicle.

Lock all vehicle doors and windows.

Lock doors and windows to homes and storage buildings.

Close window blinds and curtains when not home or at night.

If able, invest in video surveillance systems and motion-activated lighting on the exterior of buildings.

Set an alarm each evening to complete a “security routine” and ensure all vehicles and doors are locked.

To report suspicious activity to LCPD call 386-752-4343. You can report anonymously by calling the TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Colombia Country at 386-754-7099.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.