FHP: Lake City woman, two kids among four killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people, including two children, were killed in a three-car crash Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 90 in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 76-year-old woman from Lake City and two juveniles, all riding in the same vehicle, were killed in the crash.

A 33-year-old man from Live Oak, who was driving a second vehicle, also died.

The third vehicle involved was driven by a 44-year-old man, but officials did not specify his injuries.

FHP said all four people who died were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

