Large fire reported at Putnam County landfill, multiple units working to control spread

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Fire Rescue Department has reported a large fire at the Putnam County Landfill in Bostwick, prompting a response from multiple units as they work to contain the blaze.

Smoke billowing from the site is expected to linger in the area for a prolonged time, including in the Bardin area, as crews tackle the hazards posed by the fire.

The units deployed to the scene include Engine 11, Engine 6, Engine 14, Engine 21, Squad 21, Tanker 21, Wildland 21, Wildland 11, Tanker 6, Tanker 13, Rescue 84, Battalion 11, and ES02 (Fire Chief).

The PCFR reported that the nearby Animal Shelter remains secure from harm, and was not in a position of concern.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Efforts to combat the fire have now entered a prolonged phase, with authorities employing dozers and heavy equipment to smother the flames.

Action News Jax is at the scene to gather further information on the origin of the incident.

A neighbor near the scene reported that the fire started around 4:00 p.m. and at least three different fires in different sections.

As the situation unfolds, residents in the vicinity are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency personnel as they work to bring the situation under control.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.