Large police presence due to investigation in Mid-Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: 2 injured in shooting at large gathering of between 100-200, Jacksonville police say

A large law enforcement presence has been observed in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducts an investigation at the intersection of Hart Street and Eaverson Street Monday evening.

Currently, authorities have not released specific information regarding the nature of the investigation, the reason for the heavy police presence, or any potential suspects or persons of interest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Several JSO patrol cars and three blocks have been cordoned-off in the area. A man was also reportedly spotted being handcuffed and put into the back of a JSO Sqaudcar.

Action News Jax is actively working to learn additional details about the ongoing investigation. At this time we are waiting for a media briefing.

Please stay tuned for further developments in this ongoing story.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.