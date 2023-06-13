Duval County

2 injured in shooting at large gathering of between 100-200, Jacksonville police say

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Two injured in shooting at large gathering in Durkeeville

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville police are seeking witnesses to the shooting of two men during a large gathering in the Durkeeville area around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers responded to Eaverson Street about a person shot. Two men were taken to a local hospital. One victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. A second man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

RELATED: Large police presence due to investigation in Mid-Westside Jacksonville

According to JSO, there was a large gathering of between 100 and 200 people at the time. An unknown suspect or suspects fired at the victims. There is no suspect description at this time, police said.

Violent Crimes Detectives are seeking witnesses and any photos or videos to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read