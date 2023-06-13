2 injured in shooting at large gathering of between 100-200, Jacksonville police say

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville police are seeking witnesses to the shooting of two men during a large gathering in the Durkeeville area around 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers responded to Eaverson Street about a person shot. Two men were taken to a local hospital. One victim had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest. A second man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

According to JSO, there was a large gathering of between 100 and 200 people at the time. An unknown suspect or suspects fired at the victims. There is no suspect description at this time, police said.

Violent Crimes Detectives are seeking witnesses and any photos or videos to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

