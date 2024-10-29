JSO confirms Officer-invovled shooting in Durkeeville neighborhood; Suspect fatally wounded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 11:30 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer-involved shooting near the 1200 block of Grothe Street. According to JSO, no officers were injured, but the suspect was fatally wounded in the incident.

Action News Jax remains on the scene, working to gather more details. Stay tuned for updates.

#JSO is on scene of an officer involved shooting near the 1200 block of Grothe Street on the Northwest side of #Jax. Officer’s involved are not injured. The suspect has been fatally wounded.



More to follow as detectives and the @SAO4Florida begin their investigation. pic.twitter.com/MZfCLJfhFN — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 29, 2024

Original: A large police presence has been reported in the Durkeeville neighborhood near the intersection of 4th and Grothe Streets.

Neighbors in the area told Action News Jax they heard a series of gunshots around 10:15 p.m. Action News Jax is at the scene and can see numerous Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vehicles and officers cordoning off the area with crime scene tape.

Officers are currently canvassing the area, and crime scene investigators can be seen working to gather evidence near the scene.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest updates as more details emerge.





