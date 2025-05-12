Large police presence at Jacksonville Walmart for reported shots fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About a dozen Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers and officers were on the scene Monday morning at Walmart Supercenter 6767 103rd St. A portion of the parking lot was corned off with police crime scene tape after 10 a.m.

Action News Jax has talked to business people in the area, some of whom reported hearing gunshots and seeing emergency medical vehicles.

Jacksonville police told Action News Jax they were called out for shots fired.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene. They have observed evidence markers on the ground and vehicles with apparent bullet holes.

Jacksonville Walmart police presence Jacksonville police were called out to Walmart on 103rd Monday, May 12, 2025 for a report of shots fired. (Finn Carlin, Action News Jax)

