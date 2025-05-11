Man dies in Southside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE — A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday on Jacksonville’s Southside. Police were called to the 3200 block of Dorothea Road at about 9 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived on the scene finding an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died, the news release states.

Police did not announce an arrest and said a witness is speaking with detectives.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

