Murray Hill Theatre celebrates 30 years with community birthday bash and concert series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray Hill Theatre is marking its 30th anniversary with a birthday bash and a month-long concert series.

The celebration kicks off Saturday, August 2, with a free community open house at 932 Edgewood Avenue South starting at 5:30 p.m. Bands will begin performing at 6:30 p.m.

The event launches the theater’s “30 Bands in 30 Days” concert series, running throughout August. The lineup features big names like Trip Lee, Aaron Cole, and Disciple, who will close out the series on August 30.

The theater, originally built in 1948, reopened in 1995 as a nonprofit Christian venue. Since then, it’s welcomed over 400,000 guests and helped launch artists like MercyMe, Switchfoot, and Jeremy Camp.

Founder Tony Nasrallah says the venue was created to bring hope to the community. “We believed God could use a music venue to change lives and an entire neighborhood.”

Ahead of the weekend celebration, a free Night of Worship will be held Thursday, July 31, featuring Gabriel Storm.

Saturday’s event will include music, food, local artists, and a chance to connect with the team behind the venue’s 30-year mission.

