Last call for St. Johns County Parks and Rec staffer jobs

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is making its last call for part-time staffer positions.

The employment opportunity is for year-round, part-time staffers with an average work week of 25 to 40 hours. The position pays $14/hour with flexible scheduling. While it might vary each week, you’ll always have Sundays off.

The county is looking for applicants 18 or older who love the outdoors.

Duties would include assisting county staff on summer camps, kayak trips, paddleboard trips, bike trips, fishing trips, and more.

When not assisting a program, you’d be working behind the scenes to make these programs possible.

For additional questions or to apply, please email kussia@sjcfl.us.

