Last Chance to Support UNF Pickleball Pop-up

It’s the final opportunity to shop at the UNF Pickleball Club’s merchandise store!

Show your support for both the UNF Pickleball Club and the growing sport of pickleball in the collegiate world. While pickleball is already gaining traction, there’s a significant difference between a club team and an officially recognized athletic sport at a university. The UNF Pickleball Club raises funds on its own to support team practices and competitions.

The University of North Florida Pickleball team recently qualified to compete at the 2024 DUPR Collegiate National Championship in Dallas, Texas—an incredible opportunity for them to showcase their skills and represent Jacksonville on a national stage.

The funds from the shop and any money donated to their GoFundMe will go toward travel costs, including flights and gas, as they will be traveling a significant distance to compete. Additionally, other expenses include hotel accommodations, registration fees, and team gear.

The UNF Pickleball pop-up shop closes on Sunday, October 13, 2024, but you can still donate here. Visit the link below to get your gear and contribute today.

UNF Pickleball Pop-up Shop





>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.