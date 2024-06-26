Lawsuit against city from Jacksonville’s former Chief of Emergency Preparedness dismissed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lawsuit filed by Jacksonville’s former Chief of Emergency Preparedness has been dismissed.

Todd Smith sued the City of Jacksonville, saying he was wrongfully forced out of the job.

Action News Jax broke the story, exposing conduct that ultimately led to Smith’s demotion.

His suit claimed the city used that story as a way to get rid of him for something else.

The suit named Action News Jax’s Emily Turner, the fire chief, and other officials.

Now, a judge has thrown the case out, saying he didn’t qualify as a whistleblower nor did he exhaust any administrative remedies.

