LCPD: 19-year-old dies from a gunshot wound

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department responded to Northwest Long Street due to reported gunshots.

On November 26 at around 4 a.m. officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

First aid was administered to the victim by officers and then EMS took the victim to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Nicholas Rashard Whitehead died of his injuries.

The crime scene was secured by officers with assistance of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The scene was processed by Crime Scene Investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators from the Lake City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division along with Investigators from the State Attorney’s Office began speaking with the victim’s family and possible witnesses.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Poteat.

