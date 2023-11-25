Florida sheriff’s deputies shoot driver who pointed rifle at them after high speed chase

HERNANDO, Fla. (AP) — A high speed chase that went through two counties in north Florida ended with the driver pointing a rifle at sheriff’s deputies who then shot him, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment on Friday evening, according to statements from sheriff’s investigators in Citrus and Marion counties.

Deputies suspected the man had a felony warrant and attempted to stop him near Hernando in Citrus County. The driver did not stop, and a chase began.

Pursuing deputies used a tire deflation device two times trying to stop the sports utility vehicle. The man drove into Marion County, where deputies also began pursuing him, investigators said.

Eventually they used a PIT maneuver, which forces the vehicle to abruptly turn 180-degrees, and stall. The car crashed into a power pole and the driver got out holding a rifle, the agencies said in news releases.

Neither sheriff’s office released the name of the man, the felony warrant involving him, or the extent of his injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

“The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Colonel Elena Vitt said.

