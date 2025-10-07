Lead detective says Garard’s phone was home during Prince Holland’s shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today marks day 5 of jurors hearing testimony in the murder trial of two men accused of killing a local 13-year-old in a drive-by shooting.

As Action News Jax Madison Foglio reports, today, the defense attorney for one man on trial, Kentrevious Garard, cross-examined the lead detective assigned to investigate Prince Holland’s murder.

Kentrevius Garard is one of two men charged in the 13-year-old Holland’s killing. His attorney, Stephanie Jamieson, argued Tuesday that her client’s phone was not at the location when and where Prince Holland was shot and killed.

Prince Holland was shot and killed in December 2022 in a drive-by shooting after leaving football tryouts in Moncrief.

Marcel Johnson and Kentreveous Garard were both arrested and charged with 1st degree murder. Both are on trial now with two juries hearing each case.

During court today, Garard’s attorney pressed the lead detective about where her client’s phone was when the incident happened.

When asked if Garard’s cellphone was at his house at the time Holland was shot and killed, the detective answered, “That’s correct.”

Jamieson also asked the detective about her client’s social media accounts, and that he hadn’t seen a post made on Garard’s accounts talking about the homicide. He said that’s correct.

