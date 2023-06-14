Legendary Duke basketball coach, Apple co-founder to appear in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fl — Hall of fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is one of three big names that will appear at the Florida Forum Speaker Series, a fundraiser for Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The Women’s Board on Tuesday announced the 2023-2024 Florida Forum Speaker Series begins on November 8 with the former Duke University men’s basketball coach. Krzyzewski, is the NCAA Division 1 men’s all-time leader for wins, 35 NCAA tournament appearances, 13 Final Fours, and five National Championships over 46 seasons as a head coach.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak will appear on January 17, 2024. A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist for more than 40 years, Wozniak helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, the Apple I and II.

The Speaker Series ends on February 26, 2024 with four-star Admiral James Stavridis, retired. Stavridis received numerous U.S and international medals and decorations while serving for 37 years in the U.S. Navy. The international security expert is currently vice chair, global affairs and managing director of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. He chairs The Rockefeller Foundation board.

Formed in 1973, The Women’s Board has grown from 41 to 400 members and raised over $35 million for equipment, programs, and facilities at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.







