‘Like a sewer’: Neighbors demand action as odor issues continue near CR 214

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For years, people living near County Road 214 in St. Johns County have endured persistent foul odors from a nearby facility—an issue residents say has only worsened over time.

Action News Jax first told you about the fumes in December, described by residents as “toxic,” with some claiming the smell not only overwhelms their senses, but also causes physical discomfort.

“It is absolutely unbearable,” said Sid, a homeowner in the area.

The source of the smell, according to locals, is the Indianhead Biomass facility—a debris removal service that moved into the area several years ago. Complaints continue to rise.

“It’s like a sewer smell,” said homeowner Jackie Corbin.

An entire website, Stop the Stink, has been created to document the issue, with more than 1,200 complaints submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“About three years right now and it’s a constant battle with this,” said Sid. “Oh, you can’t even walk outside without it hitting you. It forces you back into the house. You can’t have your windows open or anything. It makes you nauseous to your stomach.”

Residents allege the odors are impacting their health and quality of life.

“I’ve smelled it for years,” said Corbin.

Drone footage shows the proximity of homes to Indianhead Biomass, a company that converts human waste and other materials into compost for agricultural use. Many residents now see the issue as a larger threat to community safety and environmental well-being.

“Stop it, stop it. It has to stop,” said Sid.

A recent letter from St. Johns County, dated April 11, 2025, outlines multiple new violations by the facility, including unauthorized waste handling, fire hazards, excessive operating hours, and waste piles that exceed permitted height limits. Additional concerns include unapproved expansion, use of prohibited materials, and illegal weekend operations—all cited as ongoing threats to public health and safety.

Still, residents said little has changed.

“It’s affecting me a lot worse. I can’t. I can’t breathe. My nose runs all the time,” said Corbin, 71.

“The community cannot stand this anymore,” added Sid.

As of the time of reporting, no odor was noticeable—likely because the facility is closed on weekends. It operates Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Action News Jax reached out to Indianhead Biomass for comment, but has not received a response.

