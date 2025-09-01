‘TO THE LIMIT’: Second comic book shop dog named Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was some ruff competition in this year’s Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet competition, but one pup managed to claw her way to the top of the podium.

Daisy Belle was named 2025’s cutest pet Sunday night with more than 9100 votes. According to her biography, she is a big explorer who especially enjoys rides in the car.

It looks like cuteness runs in the family — Daisy Belle’s own big brother, 14-year-old Pacer, was last year’s winner. He was adopted from the shelter years ago before beginning his long career as shop dog at Gotham City Limit.

Pacer, Jacksonville's Cutest Pet 2024 Pacer, Jacksonville's Cutest Pet 2024 Photo: Gotham City Limit (Gotham City Limit/Gotham City Limit)

The competition is put on every year by the Jacksonville Humane Society, raising money for the nonprofit’s mission of helping dogs and cats across our area find loving homes.

Each donation corresponds to a certain number of votes. In this case, the shop and supporters of Daisy Belle’s campaign donated $9,175.

“Thanks to your generosity, we were able to raise an astonishing $47,982 to further our mission of helping pets and the people who love them,” wrote the humane society Sunday night. “Generosity truly does breed joy!”

The 11 also-very-cute runners-up will be featured as the JHS Spokespet for one month each for the next year.

Jacksonville's cutest pets Top 12 in Jacksonville's Cutest Pet competition 2025

