Lineworkers honored at Georgia State Capitol for Hurricane Helene response

ATLANTA, Fla. — The Georgia State Capitol has come together to recognize March 11 as ‘Georgia Linemen Day’, acknowledging lineworkers for their response and sacrifices during Hurricane Helene.

Senator John Kennedy read and signed Senate Resolution 253, which states how “linemen were on the front lines, sometimes working up to 18-hour days in hazardous conditions to restore power to thousands of residents in the wake of widespread outages caused by downed power lines and infrastructure damage‘. See the full resolution below:

“A lineworker’s job is never done, and today we’re honored to join with Senator Kennedy and state leaders to celebrate the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of all the lineworkers across the state who diligently serve us each and every day,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “The response to Hurricane Helene was truly a time when every Georgian came together and we rose to the challenge as a state at every level. We appreciate the continued leadership and support of our state’s elected officials for our teams in the field, who are truly heroes who stand ready to respond no matter what. They are always here for Georgia.”

The event will precede the annual Lineworker Appreciation month, which is to take place in April. To highlight the month, lineworkers from across Georgia will “take over” social media channels to tell their stories. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

