LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the best Christmas and holiday light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:

Families are invited to experience Dazzling Nights at the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. It’s located at 1445 Millcoe Road, off Monument Road in Arlington. The holiday exhibits will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Tickets must be purchased for a specific time and date, and are not available at the door. Tickets start at $22 per adult, $19 per child. Children 3 and under enter free.

The 30th Annual Nights of Lights dazzles the city as more than three million lights adorn every corner of the historic district for two months. This award-winning holiday lights display runs from now through Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in historic St. Augustine. Click here for more information about parking and Nights of Lights events.

The Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood off Girvin Road is considered one of the best places to see Christmas lights in Jacksonville. They’ve been lighting up the trees for more than 15 years and will run this year now through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The neighborhood is located off Girvin Road and Blackhawk Trail South.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

😍 Check out these amazing lights on Girvin Road! And if you want to see more, here's our list for Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area: https://bit.ly/2QfSQe1 Posted by Action News Jax on Sunday, December 9, 2018

The annual lighted sculptural exhibit decorates the iconic lifeguard chairs at the Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza now through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. A light show also runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. as part of the display. This is the 12th year of Deck the Chairs and it continues to expand, with performances by local student music and dance groups. Click here to see a full schedule of events.

0 of 5 Deck the Chairs 2020 A holiday tradition is returning to Jacksonville Beach this weekend with a few changes in place because of COVID-19. Deck the Chairs 2020 Deck the Chairs, a free exhibit showcasing lights, music, a 100-foot glowing Octopus and more than forty decorated lifeguard chairs, will begin Saturday. Deck the Chairs 2020 The Seawalk and Latham Plaza public park in downtown Jacksonville Beach, where the chairs are located, will be filled with lights every night from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Nov. 21 and will run through Jan. 1, 2021. Deck the Chairs 2020 The safety measures in place this year will include spacing between the chairs and hand sanitizer stations. Deck the Chairs 2020 For more information, visit www.deckthechairs.org.

With over one million total light bulbs, 350+ light displays, and 45,000+ lights on the Great Tree, Jekyll Island will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland. The Holly Jolly Light Tours are $25 and free for children 3 and under. Self-Guided Holly Jolly Light Tours are also available no cost, other than an entry fee to the island. For more information on how to celebrate Holly Jolly Jekyll and purchase tickets, visit jekyllisland.com/holiday.

This award-winning display located on Crystal Springs Road is coming back for 2024 and will be opening “close to” Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, as its opening date. For more information, visit the Christmas on Crystal Springs Facebook page.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

Stunning Christmas display on Crystal Springs Drive TIS THE SEASON TO --- WATCH CHRISTMAS LIGHTS 🎄🎁😍 Looking for something to do with the kids? Or maybe just for yourself... You must check out this home! This is just a sneak peek of the stunning Christmas lights show at a home in the Crystal Springs neighborhood on Jacksonville's Westside. https://bit.ly/2QfSQe1 Posted by Action News Jax on Thursday, December 13, 2018

It’s a light show synchronized to Christmas music located at 1749 Southcreek Drive in St. Johns. Sixty-four channels, 30 songs, approximately 5,000 lights and you can listen to the music on 103.1 FM. The show runs from 5:30 p.m. – midnight, 7 days a week starting Dec. 4 or 5 through New Year’s Eve. You can find more info at SouthcreekLights.com.

See a 2018 video of the display below:

JACKSONVILLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Southcreek Lights in St. Johns, FL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Southcreek Lights in St. Johns, FL

Families can enjoy “one of the largest Asian lantern events in the country” at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ Colors of the Wild - ZOOLights Lantern Experience. The event will take place select nights from now through February. Special nights on December 5-24 (excluding Wednesdays) will include beloved holiday characters and performers like Santa Claus. There will also be live music, crafts, fire pits, s’mores, and specialty drinks on these nights. Member tickets are $5 off. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under. Click here for more information on member and non-member ticket prices.

Viewer-submitted suggestions:

Gierlich Holiday Wonderland | A Gierlich Christmas Wonderland is a light display located in Interlachen. In addition to Christmas, Gierlich displays lights for Halloween and a small display for Easter. The displays all consist of lights, blow molds, and inflatables. The display is located at 1400 Fowler Street in Interlachen. To get details on when this year’s display will light up, visit their Facebook page.

Nochaway Drive, St. Augustine | This display, located at 1392 Nochaway Drive off Pacetti Road in the World Golf Village area, features thousands of lights synched to 28 songs. Jonathan Landingham told us about this display and he said to hear the music, just turn your car radio to 94.7 FM. The lights will be running 6 pm-9 pm Friday-Sunday and from 6pm-8:30 pm on weeknights. For more details, just visit their Facebook page.

See a 2020 video of the display below:

TWINKLE TIME! ✨ Jonathan Landingham sent us this video of the lovely Lights on Nochaway in St. Augustine. We'd love to see your favorite holiday lights in our area | Share with us: https://bit.ly/33Ewjw9 Posted by Action News Jax on Thursday, December 3, 2020

Lights on Grand Parke | Taylor Mitchell said this light show is located at 776 Grand Parke Drive in St. Johns. The show is set to run nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. now through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Just tune your radio to 88.5 FM to hear the music that goes with the lights. The organizers are raising money for Mercyland Christian Mission in Haiti. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Doctor Wizard’s Giant Musical Holiday Light Show in Orange Park | This display is located at 1252 Tumbleweed Drive and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dr. Wizard said the display features over 20,000 LEDs + Lasers, strobes, disco balls, projectors and more all set to holiday music. The show celebrates not only Christmas, but all the holidays in December and welcomes visitors of all faiths and beliefs. The show includes a Nativity scene and Star of Bethlehem, a giant Menorah and Star of David, a Wheel of Dharma, Yule Log, Festivus pole and more! The organizers will be raising money for SAFE Animal Shelter. Visit wizlights.com for more information.

Christmas Lights and Drive-Thru Living Nativity, Westside Baptist Church | The Living Nativity is a free, family-friendly drive-thru Experience designed to bring the Christmas story to life in an immersive and memorable trip. Adam from Westside Baptist Church said the 15-minute journey features some of the best Christmas lights in Jacksonville. The Nativity will be running Thursday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The entry point for the Living Nativity will begin at Ed White High School at 1700 Old Middleburg Road. Organizers said depending on your arrival time, you should expect a one to two-hour wait. It is generally a one-hour wait from when you pull out of Ed White. For more information, please call the church office at (904) 781-0618 or visit the event page on Facebook.

Candi’s Lighted D’Lites | Rodney tells us this display is located at 264 Arora Blvd in Orange Park. There are many things to see such as inflatables and projections. Display times are set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Smith’s Lights on Rue | Located at 4930 Rue Street in Jacksonville, this is a walk-through display on a acre of land. This year’s display is free and open to the public.

Lights on 14th | This display, located at 15912 NE 14th Ave in Starke, uses thousands of WS28XX LED nodes controlled by a “sequence.” The organizers raise money that goes to Clay Humane. Tune to 91.5 FM to hear the music. Approach from NE 17th Ave only and exit through to State Road 230. NO show viewing is allowed from the northbound direction on NE 14th Ave. You can see the full schedule of light shows by visiting their website. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

