LIST: Cold weather shelters opening in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia ahead of freezing temps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for freeze warnings and wind chill advisories across our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, several cold weather shelters are opening in our area.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

The City of Jacksonville shared the following information:

“With this incoming cold weather, the Emergency Preparedness Division has activated its Phase 3 Cold Weather Emergency Plan – when temperatures reach 28 degrees or colder – and the City of Jacksonville Warming Center will be open overnight to residents who do not have access to adequate heat.

“Tuesday, January 16, 2024 7 P.M. – 9 A.M. The Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208

“JTA buses will transport vulnerable individuals to the Legends Center, which will be staffed and have water available onsite. Residents utilizing the warming center should bring the following items:

Air mattress, blankets, pillows, or other bedding

Snacks and medication

Games, toys, and books

Hygiene, and comfort items

“During normal business hours, all libraries are open and will serve as warming centers across the County. More information can be found at jaxready.com/winterweather.

“Our non-profit partners at area shelters are also providing weather shelter services to the homeless population. These shelters include:

City Rescue Mission, 234 W. State Street, 32202: Will increase its overnight capacity and extend hours and will remain open each day as temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees. All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

Mission House, 465 11th Ave. N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250, overnight operations at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal – Parish Hall, 1150 5th Street N, Jacksonville Beach, 32250

Sulzbacher Center

611 East Adams St., 32202 – Men

5455 Springfield Blvd. 32208 – Women and Children

Trinity Rescue Mission, 622 W. Union Street, 32202″

St. Johns County

A release from the county said First United Methodist Church will open its doors from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone who needs a place to stay. The church can be found at 118 King St. in St. Augustine. Shelter information is also available as a recording on the St. Johns County cold night shelter hotline at 904-819-4344 and on social media.

Putnam County

Putnam County Emergency Management shared the following cold weather shelter information on its Facebook page:

First Presbyterian Church of Palatka, Westminster Hall, 126 South 2nd St, Palatka, open 7 pm – 7 am

FAMILIES ONLY: Life Church, 2701 Reid St, Palatka, open 7 pm – 7 am

Southeast Georgia

Camden County

Camden County Emergency Management Agency said in a Facebook post, “Individuals needing a warming center (shelter) should contact 912-729-5602 for more information.”

