LIST: Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area.
DUVAL COUNTY
- Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens from October 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details.
- Experience Haunt Nights located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach from October 27-31. Visit their website for more information.
- 13th Floor Haunted House: This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price.
- One Church Jacksonville Beach will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Ida Claire, located at 10209 Rivercoast Drive, will have a Halloween Soiree on October 27-29. Click here for more information.
CLAY COUNTY
- Green Cove Springs Police will hold a trunk or treat event on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.
- The 8th Annual Treats No Tricks at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ST. JOHNS COUNTY
- St. Augustine Aquarium is hosting a Halloween Bash Under the Sea on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with games, treats, prizes, horror movie trivia, witch hat ring toss, a haunted nature trail, sirens/mermaids, and more. Cost is $10 at the door, $5 for 12 and under. To make a reservation, call 904-429-9777.
- Ponte Vedra Church will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pony rides, games and more at this free event. Click here for more information.
NASSAU COUNTY
- Nassau County Parks & Recreation will host its third annual Halloween Festival on Friday, October 27 at the Yulee Sports Complex, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for details.
If you’re interested in taking a trip to Lowndes County in Georgia, Wild Adventures is also hosting a pumpkin spice festival and will have a “Great Pumpkin LumiNights” and “Pumpkin Spice Festival” special event. Click here for more information.
LOCAL CORN MAZES, PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FARMS
If you’re interested in visiting a corn maze or pumpkin patch this Halloween, we have listed a few locations in the Northeast Florida area below:
- Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze now through Oct. 29 at Amazing Grace Family Farms. It will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The address is: 4251 SR 21, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
- Conner’s A-maize-ing Acres: The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. To get dates, times and admission info, visit their website.
- The Congaree and Penn farm is located at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville. The Pumpkin Patch is open from now through October 29 (the farm is closed for a private event on October 28). Click here for more information.
There are pumpkin patches at several churches in the area. See below:
Isle of Faith Church
Phone: (904) 221-1700
Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville
Ortega Church
Phone: (904) 389-5556
Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville
Mandarin United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 268-5549
Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
Southside United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 396-2676
Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville
Christ United Methodist Church
Phone: (904) 249-5370
Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach
Shepherd Of The Woods
Phone: (904) 641-8385
Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct., Jacksonville
Do you see an event we missed? Email us at web@actionnewsjax.com so we can add it to the list.
