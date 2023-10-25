LIST: Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re a few days away from Halloween! From haunted houses to visiting a pumpkin patch, here is a look at local fall and Halloween events taking place in the Jacksonville area.

DUVAL COUNTY

Spooktacular: This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens from October 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s website for more details.

This is a Halloween outdoor event that takes place at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens from October 26-31 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and admission is free for kids age 2 and under. View the event’s for more details. Experience Haunt Nights located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach from October 27-31. Visit their website for more information.

located at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach from October 27-31. Visit their for more information. 13th Floor Haunted House: This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. Visit the event’s website for dates and admission price.

This Halloween event may not be suitable for kids age 12 and under. One Church Jacksonville Beach will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

will hold a trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ida Claire, located at 10209 Rivercoast Drive, will have a Halloween Soiree on October 27-29. Click here for more information.

CLAY COUNTY

Green Cove Springs Police will hold a trunk or treat event on Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information .

. The 8th Annual Treats No Tricks at the Orange Park Mall, will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

St. Augustine Aquarium is hosting a Halloween Bash Under the Sea on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with games, treats, prizes, horror movie trivia, witch hat ring toss, a haunted nature trail, sirens/mermaids, and more. Cost is $10 at the door, $5 for 12 and under. To make a reservation, call 904-429-9777.

Ponte Vedra Church will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be pony rides, games and more at this free event. Click here for more information.

NASSAU COUNTY

Nassau County Parks & Recreation will host its third annual Halloween Festival on Friday, October 27 at the Yulee Sports Complex, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for details.

If you’re interested in taking a trip to Lowndes County in Georgia, Wild Adventures is also hosting a pumpkin spice festival and will have a “Great Pumpkin LumiNights” and “Pumpkin Spice Festival” special event. Click here for more information.

LOCAL CORN MAZES, PUMPKIN PATCHES AND FARMS

If you’re interested in visiting a corn maze or pumpkin patch this Halloween, we have listed a few locations in the Northeast Florida area below:

Visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze now through Oct. 29 at Amazing Grace Family Farms . It will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The address is: 4251 SR 21, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

. It will be open on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The address is: 4251 SR 21, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Conner’s A-maize-ing Acres : The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. To get dates, times and admission info, visit their website .

: The corn maze is located at 19856 County Road 121 in Hillard. To get dates, times and admission info, . The Congaree and Penn farm is located at 11830 Old Kings Road in Jacksonville. The Pumpkin Patch is open from now through October 29 (the farm is closed for a private event on October 28). Click here for more information.

There are pumpkin patches at several churches in the area. See below:

Isle of Faith Church

Phone: (904) 221-1700

Address: 1821 San Pablo Road S., Jacksonville

Website

Ortega Church

Phone: (904) 389-5556

Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville

Website

Mandarin United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 268-5549

Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

Website

Southside United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 396-2676

Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Website

Christ United Methodist Church

Phone: (904) 249-5370

Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach

Website

Shepherd Of The Woods

Phone: (904) 641-8385

Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct., Jacksonville

Website

Do you see an event we missed? Email us at web@actionnewsjax.com so we can add it to the list.

