LIVE: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. LIVE on CBS47.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jaguars hope to gain their third win of the season.

LIVE GAME UPDATES:

5:22 pm - TOUCHDOWN by the Eagles, 16-0

4:48 pm- FIELD GOAL by the Eagles, 10-0

4:13 pm - TOUCHDOWN by the Eagles, 7-0

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.