Live Updates: Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. on CBS47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are prepared to face the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at EverBank Stadium today, while fans gather for Throwbacks/Legends Weekend.

The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS47.

GAME UPDATES:

Check back for live updates throughout the game as the Jaguars look to claim their first win of the season and their ninth straight home victory against the Colts.

Update 1:00 p.m.: Scheduled start of game. The Jaguars will take the field in their “Prowler Throwback” jerseys, debuting the vintage uniform combination.

Pre-Game Reminders:

Gates Open: Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early due to construction and potential traffic delays around the sports complex.

With warm temperatures expected, fans are encouraged to bring one factory-sealed water bottle and take advantage of refill stations and shaded areas around the stadium. Fan Entertainment: Before kickoff, fans can visit the Fan Entertainment Zone for activities, including a limited-edition Trevor Lawrence Throwback poster giveaway and the Nemours Children’s Health Combine.

How to Watch:

TV: CBS, with play-by-play from Spero Dedes and color commentary from Adam Archuleta.

CBS, with play-by-play from Spero Dedes and color commentary from Adam Archuleta. Radio: 1010XL with Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Tony Boselli, and Bucky Brooks on the call.

1010XL with Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman, Tony Boselli, and Bucky Brooks on the call. Spanish Radio: Acción, with Javier Carrero and Victor Cora providing the play-by-play and analysis.

