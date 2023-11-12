What you need to know before you go: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers

It’s Week 10 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game this afternoon. The Jaguars (6-2) will be looking to keep their five-game winning streak against the 49ers (5-3) alive as they face them on the Jags home turf. The 49ers vs. Jaguars game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Jacksonville showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jaguars game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel: Fox

With near capacity crowds at this weekend’s game, the Jaguars are urging ticket-holding fans to get to their seats early and get loud for kick off. Jaguars’ players and the coaches want to hear and feel that fan energy and excitement.

Construction and gameday street closures around the sports complex can impact traffic patterns. Fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early as parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. Additionally, parking is limited as Lot P is closed for the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair. New this year, mobile parking passes should be downloaded and saved prior to arrival to be easily scanned upon entry to assigned parking lots. Specific directions to each parking lot and additional parking information can be found here.

Fans who show a valid 49ers vs. Jaguars game ticket will be granted free admission to the fair located in the EverBank Stadium parking lot. Admission is only valid for Sunday, Nov. 12 only.

Fans are invited to experience the new Miller Electric Center Pro Shop on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on game day at 9 a.m. Fans can expect the store to be open on Thursdays and Fridays before home games and Fridays before away games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the season.

HOMECOMING GAME

The Jaguars will welcome approximately 100 Legends players that will be in attendance and recognized in the North End Zone prior to kick off to celebrate Homecoming Weekend. Jaguars’ favorites including John Henderson, Jimmy Smith, Josh Scobee, Tony Brackens and others will be in attendance and participate in game entertainment.

GAME DAY PATRIOTISM

“The Star-Spangled Banner” will be performed by Generald Wilson, known as the “Praise and Worshipper” of St. Louis. Wilson retired from the U.S. Navy with 21 years of honorable service in 2010.

Annabelle Abenchuchan will interpret “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the hearing impaired.

The colors for the game will be presented by members of the Naval Station Mayport Color Guard.

Capt. Christopher Ricciardi will be honored as the Bell Ringer for Sunday’s game. Ricciardi began his military service in 2009 and has deployed to multiple countries throughout Southeast Asia in direct support of Counterterrorism, Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Counter Narcotics operations. In 2021, Ricciardi was selected to Command the Military Intelligence Company for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and was deployed to Europe in support to partner forces during the Ukraine Conflict. Ricciardi currently lives in Jacksonville with his two children serving as the Assistant Professor of Military Science at the University of North Florida, responsible for the selection, education, training, and commissioning of college students to mold them into officers and exemplary leaders for the U.S. Army.

Ronyta Johnson and Joe Lloyd, parents of Jaguars’ LB Devin Lloyd, will be honored as the Veterans of the Game. Johnson entered the U.S. Navy in 1988 and spent 10 years stationed in Florida, Virginia and overseas. During her service, she was honored with several medals and service ribbons for her service.

Joe Lloyd enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1990 and spent time serving in Italy, Japan, San Diego and Afghanistan. Chief Warrant Officer Lloyd is qualified as an Information Dominance Warfare Officer, Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist and Afloat Training Specialist. He has also received several medals for his service.

FIRST DUUUVAL

The First DUUUVAL will be delivered by former NFL quarterback and Jaguars Legend David Garrard, who played with the Jaguars from 2002-2010.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

As part of the Jaguars’ annual Salute to Service campaign, the Jaguars and CSX teamed up to host a Battle of the Branches flag football tournament on Saturday, Nov. 4 for more than 250 local service members at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. As part of the game’s halftime entertainment, teams from NAS Jacksonville and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay will be playing in a halftime flag football competition with Jaguars’ Legends Aaron Beasley, Rashad Lawrence, Reggie Hayward and Donovin Darius leading as honorary team captains.

VERIZON 5G NOW AT EVERBANK STADIUM

Jaguars’ fans with a Verizon 5G device can now experience accelerated speed, coverage and bandwidth at EverBank Stadium. Through our partnership with Verizon, it’ll be easier for fans to share text messages and videos, keep tabs on fantasy players and access live game guides and replays while at the game.

Beginning Sunday, fans will see a new addition on the South End Zone Patio above the Fields Auto Group Terrace Suite – a Jaguars and Firehouse Subs® co-branded teal fire truck. The truck’s presence will honor Jacksonville’s first responder heritage and the Firehouse Subs® Public Safety Foundation’s commitment to providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders. The truck will have operable lights that will flash each time the Jaguars score, accompanied by a honking fire truck horn played throughout the stadium by Jags Cinema. The in-game activation will be on display through the end of the 2025 NFL season.

The truck will provide a photo/video opportunity for fans with patio access, but also a seat with a view for the new “Junior Fire Chief of the Game” through an ultimate gameday experience. To earn this honor, parents can register their child, aged 4-12, for the chance to win a swag bag, four game tickets and a parking pass to a Jaguars home game. The sweepstakes, launching Friday, Nov. 10, will run through the end of this season and relaunch at the beginning of each season through 2025.

FAN REMINDERS

Be Clear on Game Day – The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Mobile Ticketing and Parking - Fans should have their mobile tickets and parking downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at parking lots and stadium entry gates. To access, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Stay Cool – Guests are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic, 16.9 oz. or less size bottle of water. Complimentary cups are also available at all guest services booths to use at stadium water fountains.

Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Arrive Early – Guests arriving to the stadium complex after 10 a.m. should expect moderate to heavy traffic delays.

GAME DAY TIMELINE

9 a.m. All parking lots open

9 a.m. Game day ticket office opens (North End Zone between Gates 2 and 3)

9 a.m. Miller Electric Center opens for team store, photo ops and cornhole

10 a.m. Gates 1 and 4 open

10 a.m. Fan Entertainment Zone opens (South End Zone between Gates 1 and 4)

11 a.m. All stadium gates and areas open

12:48 p.m. First DUUUVAL

12:49 p.m. Jaxson de Ville aerial stunt

12:50 p.m. The ROAR of the Jaguars performance

12:53 p.m. Jaguars offensive player introductions

1 p.m. Kickoff

