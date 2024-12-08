LIVE UPDATES: JAGUARS VS TITANS

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium during week 14 of the 2024 NFL season. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS47.

The Jags stand at a win-lose rate of 2-10, while the Titans stand at 3-9.

Check back for live updates during the game.

1:10 PM: Titans score field goal, Titans 3-0

1:03 PM: KICKOFF

