Local A/C repairman shares tips on maintenance as calls surge due to heat wave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacob Willman of Willman Air has been in the HVAC repair industry for more than two decades.

The latest heat wave in Northeast Florida has him busy.

“I’d say our calls have upticked almost a hundred percent from a year ago.”

Willman brought Action News Jax along on a call for service where he identified a worn capacitor as the culprit for a broken A/C.

Because the homeowner’s capacitor was under warranty, she paid around $200 for the repair service altogether. For other issues, the price can be daunting.

Willman says there are things people can do regularly to keep their units in good shape, so they don’t have to make emergency maintenance calls.

On his YouTube channel, he posts simple repair videos for people to do themselves.

“We go through air filters, how often to change them, how often to, what type to use, what types to stay away from. We also go into great detail about how to clear your drain line, which happens to be our number one service call in Florida,” he told us.

Failing to complete maintenance on certain A/C unit parts can lead to breaks during high-strain heat events like this and leave you stuck on a waitlist for hours.

Willman Air recommends routine inspections every six months.

