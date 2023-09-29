Local nonprofit hosts event to help homeless women veterans and children obtain housing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local nonprofit is hosting an event to help homeless women veterans and their children find a stable home.

Local nonprofits Perfectly Imperfect and IGMA are hosting the event called, “Veterans Missing in America.” It is happening Sat., Sept. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Watson Realty at 1566 Dunn Avenue.

There will be various speakers and resources aimed at helping women veterans and their families overcome homelessness and get on the path to home ownership.

The event will also have information for churches and nonprofits. For more information about the event or to register, contact (904) 504-1887 or (770) 442-4048.

