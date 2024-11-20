Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in St. Augustine now open to the public

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. —

Bass Pro Shops announced today plans to celebrate the official Grand Opening of its new Outdoor World retail destination serving St. Augustine and the Jacksonville, Fla., region.

The St. Augustine Outdoor World store is on World Commerce Parkway in St. Johns County and will be the newest Bass Pro Shops location in the state of Florida, as it continues to expand its presence to serve the passionate sportsmen and women in the state.

The grand opening will also feature a special “Evening for Conservation” event which supports local organizations as well as hurricane relief.

