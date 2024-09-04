Local, state, national Democrats rally in support of Harris in Duval, contrasting candidate’s stance on abortion rights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Campaign surrogates for Vice President Kamala Harris pulled into Jacksonville Wednesday as part of a statewide tour aimed at rallying support for the Democratic candidate’s pro-choice policies.

Local, state and national Democratic leaders spoke to more than a hundred supporters in a Jacksonville union hall as part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ‘Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour’.

“Kamala Harris knows that if you want to win the State of Florida, you’ve got to win Duval,” said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison made the case with Amendment 4 on the ballot, which would restore abortion access in Florida, the Sunshine State is well positioned to deliver a surprise victory for Harris.

“A vote for Trump is a vote to silence our nation’s daughters and take power from our mothers,” said Harrison.

Democratic leaders also highlighted former President Donald Trump’s recent struggles to deliver a consistent message on abortion.

Specifically, his stance on Amendment 4 and Florida’s six-week abortion ban.

On Thursday, Trump indicated he did not agree with his adopted home state’s current restrictions.

“Well, I think the six weeks is too short. It has to be more time,” said Trump.

The following day, however, he committed to voting no on Amendment 4.

“For the radicalization on the Democrat side, we’re voting no,” said Trump.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued with Florida Republicans boasting a voter registration advantage of nearly one million, Democrats’ hopes to win statewide are unlikely.

But he noted abortion is a motivating issue for the party.

“And if you have elevated turnout, maybe you only lose the state by five or six points, but you’re showing up in some of those tighter congressional seats and maybe you can pick off a Republican seat,” said Binder.

Jacksonville State Senator Tracie Davis argued the state remains competitive and voters who support Amendment 4, will ultimately pick Harris as well.

“They will be voting for their family, they will be voting for generational things and they will be voting for a woman’s choice to have that freedom,” said Davis.

The Real Clear Polling Average currently has Trump up by more than six points in Florida.

Amendment 4 is polling right around the 60 percent support it would need to pass.

