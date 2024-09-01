Locals react to Former President Donald Trump’s support of legalizing recreational marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents are reacting to Former President Donald Trump’s major decision in the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida: he says he’s going to endorse Amendment 3 to legalize it statewide for people over 21.

READ: Former President Trump endorses Florida’s Amendment 3 for marijuana legalization on Truth Social

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This decision has Trump on the side of Democrat Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan who supports legalizing recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Republicans Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are against the amendment.

READ: Jacksonville leaders and community split over marijuana legalization ahead of the November election

Trump took to Truth Social to show his support for the amendment, posting in part, “we do not need to ruin lives & waste taxpayer dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir talked with Jacksonville residents who are split on their reactions to Trump’s announcement and their opinions on the amendment.

Hear from those residents on CBS47 and OX30.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.