Nassau County arrest nets alleged member of 1980s ‘Miami Boys’ drug operation

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A man arrested by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday has ties to a drug operation called “The Miami Boys,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nathaniel James, also known as “Bo Dilley” and “Bo Didley” was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop on US Highway 1 in Callahan, the sheriff office said.

He’s being held on $1 million bond.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“The arrest stems from an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in October 2023,” the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post Tuesday. “The investigation established probable cause that James was involved in trafficking fentanyl (28 grams or more) and cocaine (200 grams or more).”

The investigation began after James allegedly sold narcotics to a confidential source in Jacksonville, the sheriff’s office said. “A subsequent controlled purchase tested positive for fentanyl,” the social media post states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The Miami Boys,” which first emerged in the 1980s and operated throughout Florida and Georgia, where they allegedly played a significant role in illicit drug distribution, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators reported that in October 2023, they received intelligence indicating James was traveling between Florida and Georgia, delivering cocaine and fentanyl to Jacksonville, the sheriff’s office said. A warrant for his arrest was issued in November.

Read: Men riding ATVs arrested, accused of killing hunting dogs in Nassau County

Read: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Jacksonville motel during prostitution deal

Read: Body of young girl found 10 days after boat capsized on St. Johns River

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.