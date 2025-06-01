Lower humidity sticks around before the return of storms midweek; hurricane season begins

We are waking up to a COOL start for the first day of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Some neighborhoods inland are in the upper 50s! Low 60s for most and upper 60s at the beaches.

Here’s what you can expect:

It’ll be another sunny day with lower humidity. Most spots will stay in the upper 80s today. But, there will be some low 90s this afternoon.

You will notice a hazy sky thanks to Canadian wildfire smoke.

No rain/storms today and tomorrow.

Warmer on Monday and back to the low 90s.

By Tuesday, onshore winds pick up, and it’ll be breezy through much of the week. Humidity will also be back by Tuesday.

An upper-level low will likely develop and bring widespread rain and storms by Wednesday. This system will help to fuel isolated to scattered showers and storms through the end of the week.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts TODAY (Sunday). No tropical development is anticipated over the next seven days.

The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting the Bay of Campeche/ SW Gulf as the area to watch for a low chance of tropical development in the June 11-17 timeframe. The first named storm will be Andrea.

TODAY: Cool start to the day. Low humidity, mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. LOW: 66

MON: Partly cloudy. Warmer. HIGH: 92

TUE: Partly cloudy. Breezy onshore winds. 68/89

WED: Breezy. Scattered storms. 69/86

THU: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. 70/90

FRI: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. 71/92

