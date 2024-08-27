Lyft launches rider verification pilot program in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lyft has announced the launch of its Rider Verification pilot program in Jacksonville, marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to enhancing safety for both drivers and riders. The pilot program, which begins today, introduces a new process for verifying rider identities, adding a layer of security to the Lyft platform.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Rider Verification program will be rolled out across nine markets, including Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and Seattle, with Jacksonville being one of the first to experience this new safety measure.

Rider Verification works by cross-referencing rider information with third-party data sources (Lyft did not provide additional details on the third-party databases that it would use) to confirm the identity of the person requesting a ride. The process is designed to be seamless, with most riders being verified passively without needing to take any extra steps. Riders who aren’t automatically verified will be asked to upload a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license. This initiative aims to uphold high safety standards and aligns with Lyft’s existing driver verification protocols.

“We want Lyft to be the safest way to get around,” said Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience and Community Safety at Lyft. “The Rider Verification program is a direct response to what our driver community has been asking for—a way to enhance their peace of mind and ensure they can trust who they’re picking up.”

The introduction of the Rider Verification pilot follows several other safety enhancements by Lyft, including the expansion of its Emergency Help feature and the launch of the Women+ Connect feature. These initiatives, along with the Rider Verification program, reflect Lyft’s commitment to making its platform the safest way to get around.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.