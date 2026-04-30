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Gas prices: National average hits $4.30 a gallon

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Black fuel nozzle pumping gas showing rising energy cost crisis due to inflation and financial graph with worried emotional stress about price
Gas prices FILE PHOTO: The price of gas continues to rise. (Piya W. - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The price of gas is continuing to skyrocket, with the national average hitting $4.30 a gallon.

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A gallon of regular gas is the highest in California at $6.01, with the lowest found in Oklahoma at $3.70, AAA said.

A month ago, the average price of a gallon of regular was $3.99, while a year ago, it was $3.18.

The average cost for a gallon of premium gas is $5.15, while diesel is $5.49.

The record for the average gallon of regular was set on June 14, 2022, at $5.01, while the record for diesel was set on June 19, 2022, at $5.81.

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