Maintenance work to begin on the Buckman Bridge this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting the week of Monday, April 21, work will begin on the Bucman Bridge as part of general maintenance.

The project is detailed below:

Finger joint replacement

Structural steel work

Partial coatings

The majority of the work done on the Buckman will either be overnight or during weekends to minimize traffic inconvenience.

The project, awarded to Cekra, Inc., is expected to be completed in early 2026.

