Make-A-Wish’s Jacksonville Walk For Wishes raises $103K, funding 13 wishes for critically ill kids

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida will be able to make a lot more wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses.

The 10th Annual Fields Auto Group Jacksonville Walk For Wishes, held at the Seawalk Pavilion on May 2, raised $103,600.

The organization said in a news release that the money is enough “to grant 13 transformative wishes for local children, providing hope, strength, and joy during their most difficult times.”

This year’s local event was emceed by Action News Jax’s very own Finn Carlin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support from the Jacksonville community,” Anne Cuba, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida, said in a news release. “Each dollar raised brings us closer to making more wishes come true for children who need hope more than ever.”

Make-A-Wish thanked presenting sponsor, Morgan & Morgan, impact sponsor, CSX, as well as other sponsors, in-kind donors, and volunteers, whose contributions helped bring this exciting evening to life.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.