Malnourished, caged animals lead to arrest in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — A Lake City man is under arrest, charged with animal neglect.

Investigators went to Ronald Wayne Nims’ home on Southeast Putnam Street on Thursday to help the Lake City Humane Society investigate complaints about the care and living conditions of the animals in the house.

They said they found 12 malnourished animals in need of medical treatment.

Thirteen other animals were found in cages without access to food or water.

All of the animals, including dogs, cats and chickens, were rescued by the Humane Society.

Nims, 73, is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail.

