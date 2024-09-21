Malnourished dog on the road to recovery at Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blue, the malnourished and underweight dog that came into the Jacksonville Humane Society a few weeks ago, is making progress in her recovery.

When she came into the shelter, she weighed only 17 pounds. She began to improve after her emergency surgery.

As of Sept. 11, Blue gained four pounds, according to JHS. She was also able to be discharged from the intensive care hospital.

Now, she is in a temporary foster home with a JHS staff member.

Her foster mom reports that Blue is doing fantastic.

You can donate to her via Amazon wishlist.

