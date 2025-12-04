Man accused in naked burglary case attempts to flee court, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was arrested in February for burglarizing a home while naked tried fleeing from court Tuesday, says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, during a hearing for previous charges, Circuit Court Judge Washington ordered bond revoked for 25-year-old Keeton Mercer.

While Mercer was placed under arrest, he uttered a curse word that the sheriff’s office says rhymes with ‘duck this’ and then proceeded to run from the courtroom.

Court security blocked the exit, and bailiffs took him back into custody.

Deputies say Mercer was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is being held without bond.

In addition to his prior charges of burglary, criminal mischief, 2 counts of battery, and escaping an officer with violence. He now has an escape and resisting an officer without violence charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]