Man accused of stealing appliances from homes under construction in St. Johns, Flagler counties

BUNNELL, Fla. — An arrest was announced Friday following a series of thefts from construction sites in Flagler and St. Johns counties. Sheriffs offices in both counties said they’ve experienced burglaries between late November and early January where appliances were stolen from homes under construction, a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

James Shepard, 50, is accused of stealing the appliances from unoccupied homes.

“During this time, analysts from FCSO’s Real Time Crime Center and SJSO’s Real-Time Intelligence Center worked together to develop a suspect vehicle that had been spotted in the areas of multiple reported burglaries,” the news release states. “On the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Silverado, the suspect had removed the license plate and replaced it with a license plate that was stolen in Flagler Beach.”

The vehicle entered St. Johns County from Flagler County with an empty truck bed, then later returned to Flagler with multiple appliances in the truck bed, the news release states. The vehicle was tracked to a self-storage facility in Palm Coast. When it left, the truck be was empty.

Detectives learned that the storage unit containing the appliance was rented to Shepard. After getting a warrant, detectives searched the unit and found 22 home appliances, including refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, a washing machine, and a dryer, the news release states. They also found smaller items typically found at home construction sites including paint, doorknobs, air filters, and tile grout.

St. Johns County deputies pulled Shepard’s vehicle over on Jan. 20 after observing stolen plates, the news release states.

“At the time of the traffic stop, the vehicle had a refrigerator in the truck bed. Shepard was arrested for driving without a license and unlawfully attaching a license plate not assigned to the vehicle. He was transported to the St. Johns County Jail,” the news release states.

Flagler detectives obtained two warrants for Shepard for Grand Theft and Burglary of an Unoccupied Dwelling. “Once Shepard’s case is resolved in St. Johns County, he will be transferred to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility to face charges from his Flagler County crimes,” the news release states.

Detectives from both counties are seeking victims who may have purchased appliances from Shepard without realizing they were stolen, the news release state. Anyone who bought appliances from Shepard since Jan. 1is urged to contact law enforcement in Flagler Countyat 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com, or St. Johns County at 904-824-8304 or email sointelligence@sjso.org.

